APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 226,725 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.09% of Xilinx worth $17,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,157,951 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $713,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,343 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,871,932 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $379,715,000 after purchasing an additional 816,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,697,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,718,816 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $211,904,000 after purchasing an additional 195,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Xilinx by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,432,032 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $189,553,000 after purchasing an additional 391,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 3,427 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.60, for a total value of $348,183.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,319,086. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $99.28 on Thursday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $133.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average of $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XLNX. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Xilinx from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub raised Xilinx from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.14.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

