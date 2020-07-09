Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) Short Interest Update

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,750,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 8,160,000 shares. Currently, 14.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 966,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $30.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.25 and a 200 day moving average of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $45.04.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.91). On average, equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “add” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $75,525.00. Also, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $151,050.00. Insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $254,141 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $68,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin and warm antibody autoimmune hemolytic anemia diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trials to treat four types of glomerular diseases, such as C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.