Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Stake Reduced by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in AON during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in AON by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in AON by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 643,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,170,000 after buying an additional 81,068 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its stake in AON by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in AON by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $142,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,939.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Y. Woo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total value of $118,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $560,250. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Raymond James upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price target on AON from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on AON from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra reduced their price target on AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.10.

Shares of AON stock opened at $192.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.75. Aon PLC has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. AON had a return on equity of 63.91% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

