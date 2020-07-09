Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 32.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,005 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AON were worth $7,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AON by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total value of $142,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $195.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,650,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock worth $560,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $192.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.88. Aon PLC has a one year low of $143.93 and a one year high of $238.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. AON had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 63.91%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of AON from $232.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of AON from $230.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.10.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

