Analysts Set Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Target Price at $50.90

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.90.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VNO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $67.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $35.86 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 6.17, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.35, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $444.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.86 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 161.97% and a return on equity of 2.96%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,202,478,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,970,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,289,000 after buying an additional 315,162 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,513,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,888,000 after buying an additional 352,462 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $150,106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,545,000 after purchasing an additional 54,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.