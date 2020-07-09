Analysts Set Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) PT at C$10.58

Shares of Pinnacle Renewable Holdings Inc (TSE:PL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$10.58.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins lowered shares of Pinnacle Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Firstegy lowered Pinnacle Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Pinnacle Renewable from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Renewable from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Pinnacle Renewable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

TSE:PL opened at C$4.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90. Pinnacle Renewable has a 52-week low of C$3.63 and a 52-week high of C$11.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Pinnacle Renewable (TSE:PL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$109.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.77 million. Equities analysts forecast that Pinnacle Renewable will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells industrial wood pellets in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company produces renewable fuel for electricity generation in the form of industrial wood pellets, which are used by utilities and large-scale power generators to produce renewable and baseload power.

