Analysts Set Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) Price Target at €23.93

Shares of Jenoptik AG (ETR:JEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €23.93 ($26.89).

JEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.10) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of ETR JEN opened at €24.08 ($27.06) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.07. Jenoptik has a 52-week low of €12.99 ($14.60) and a 52-week high of €29.55 ($33.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €21.38.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

