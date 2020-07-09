Analysts Set Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Target Price at $16.79

Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.85.

A number of research firms have commented on CHNG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on Change Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Change Healthcare from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Change Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

In other Change Healthcare news, CFO Fredrik J. Eliasson acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHNG. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Change Healthcare by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 615,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 183,698 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $27,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Change Healthcare by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after purchasing an additional 117,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $41,224,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $10.47 on Monday. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 261.82.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $843.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.69 million. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

