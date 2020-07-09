Analysts Set BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) PT at $44.45

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.45.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BBIO. BidaskClub cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Shares of BBIO stock opened at $30.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 14.25 and a current ratio of 14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. BridgeBio Pharma has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $48.36.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.09). Analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian C. Stephenson sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $210,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,479,756.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $64,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,823 shares in the company, valued at $378,454.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,584,539 shares of company stock worth $85,838,705. Insiders own 40.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 244.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 2,386.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 23,959 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 691.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 19,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

