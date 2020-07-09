Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Shares of NASDAQ:ASYS opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 8.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 1.70.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.18. Amtech Systems had a positive return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASYS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,254 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 61,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 14,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amtech Systems by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 45.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

