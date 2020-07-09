Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters Sells 13,656 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $300,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $21.50 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.32 and a fifty-two week high of $22.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $996.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,197,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 86,792 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,008.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 12,782 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 64,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 130.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 88,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 50,278 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

