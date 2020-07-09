Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Short Interest Update

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,150,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 4,610,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $12.00 to $9.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.14.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AMKR opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Amkor Technology has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $100,718.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,718.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $54,675.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,385.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,838 shares of company stock worth $205,208. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 24.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 17.2% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.