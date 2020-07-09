Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter worth $62,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.85.

Amgen stock opened at $251.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $231.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.94. Amgen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.12 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock valued at $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

