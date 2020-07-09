American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) Short Interest Update

American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 884,500 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the June 15th total of 811,400 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 269,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In related news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in American States Water by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American States Water by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in American States Water by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AWR opened at $77.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -0.09. American States Water has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.05.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on American States Water in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American States Water currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.80.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.