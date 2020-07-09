American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.07% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. American River Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.68% and a return on equity of 6.94%. On average, equities research analysts predict that American River Bankshares will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 70.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 53,466 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American River Bankshares by 9.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 274,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 23,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.94% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

