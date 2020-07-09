Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

AMRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameresco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.71.

NYSE AMRC opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.05. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.11 and a 1-year high of $32.48.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $212.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.33 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 5.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $38,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,607,221.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 80,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $1,985,546.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,300,667.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,978,899 over the last ninety days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameresco by 8.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 468,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after buying an additional 38,157 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the first quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Old Well Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.3% during the first quarter. Old Well Partners LLC now owns 98,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.07% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

