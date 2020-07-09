Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the June 15th total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $200.86 on Thursday. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $118.79 and a 1 year high of $218.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $189.55 and a 200-day moving average of $181.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Amedisys’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMED. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $218.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Benchmark raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Amedisys from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

In other news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.35, for a total value of $136,762.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,409,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,728,965.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,081 shares of company stock worth $6,939,248. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amedisys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

