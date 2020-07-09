Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to “Buy”

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) was upgraded by Monness Crespi & Hardt to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AMZN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,693.66.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,081.11 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,069.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,504.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.21, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,609.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,174.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 19.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Amazon.com by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 42 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 679 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Saturna Capital CORP increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 1,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

