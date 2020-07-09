Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 798 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,367 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2,806.80 per share, with a total value of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,081.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,609.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2,174.55. The company has a market cap of $1,536.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.21, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,069.55.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.99 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,693.66.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

