Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Trading Down 22.2%

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR) shares dropped 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, approximately 264,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 108,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market cap of $6.82 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.22, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.04.

About Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR)

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It focuses on developing IKE, DUKE, and JOY porphyry copper deposit projects in British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Patriot Resources Ltd.

