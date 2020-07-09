Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AWCMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Alumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Alumina from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Macquarie raised Alumina from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Alumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alumina presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWCMY opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Alumina has a 1-year low of $3.09 and a 1-year high of $6.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.77.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, the United States, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, as well as an interest in a smelter in Victoria Australia; and a bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Saudi Arabia.

