Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) Insider Sells $314,480.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ:ALTR) insider James Dagg sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $314,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

James Dagg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 26th, James Dagg sold 16,000 shares of Altair Engineering stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $600,000.00.

ALTR stock opened at $38.80 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc has a twelve month low of $23.04 and a twelve month high of $43.28. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -194.00 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,908 shares of the software’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 846,724 shares of the software’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 72.9% during the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,136,725 shares of the software’s stock valued at $109,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altair Engineering in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 52.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALTR shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altair Engineering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Altair Engineering has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. Its integrated suite of multi-disciplinary computer aided engineering software optimizes design performance across various disciplines, including structures, motion, fluids, thermal management, electromagnetics, system modeling and embedded systems.

