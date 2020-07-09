Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $116.79.

ALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Allstate from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th.

Allstate stock opened at $88.22 on Friday. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.71%.

In related news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 6,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $676,271.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,746.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,570.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $2,000,210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,768,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $985,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $689,830,000 after purchasing an additional 118,787 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allstate by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,573,000 after purchasing an additional 133,397 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allstate by 1.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,055,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,995,000 after purchasing an additional 44,511 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

