Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) Short Interest Down 8.2% in June

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,300 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 78,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AMOT stock opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $92.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.10 million. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

AMOT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Allied Motion Technologies from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 3,229.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 20,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.