ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the June 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ ALJJ opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.45. ALJ Regional has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $1.93.

ALJ Regional (NASDAQ:ALJJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $96.03 million for the quarter. ALJ Regional had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.26%.

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc provides call center, back-office, staffing, and toll collection services to government and commercial clients in the healthcare, utility, consumer goods, toll, and transportation industries in the United States. It operates through three segments: Faneuil, Carpets, and Phoenix.

