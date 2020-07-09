Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Alexander’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE ALX opened at $235.00 on Tuesday. Alexander’s has a fifty-two week low of $223.02 and a fifty-two week high of $394.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.99. The company has a quick ratio of 15.00, a current ratio of 14.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.21). Alexander’s had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $54.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexander’s will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Alexander’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

