Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Receives $67.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.83.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Albany International to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Sidoti downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $53.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Albany International has a 1 year low of $30.46 and a 1 year high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.25 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 10.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,021,000 after purchasing an additional 155,670 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Albany International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Albany International by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,815,000. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

