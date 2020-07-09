Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson mine in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos and El Chanate mines in Sonora State, Mexico. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AGI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.90.

Shares of AGI stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.90. Alamos Gold has a 12-month low of $3.34 and a 12-month high of $10.57.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $176.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.63 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Alamos Gold by 2.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $4,330,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 0.9% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 461,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

