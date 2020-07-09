Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Short Interest Down 9.4% in June

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 515,700 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the June 15th total of 569,300 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

NASDAQ:AKRO opened at $39.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $22.65. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.47.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.19. Research analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 4,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $155,719.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio sold 108,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $3,722,804.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,766,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,656,000 after purchasing an additional 357,287 shares in the last quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $58,015,000. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $17,135,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 720,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,267,000 after purchasing an additional 180,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 226,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

