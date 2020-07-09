Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics based on hypoxia inducible factor biology for patients with kidney disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AKBA. BidaskClub upgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Akebia Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Akebia Therapeutics from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

AKBA opened at $13.03 on Tuesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.15. Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.52% and a negative net margin of 76.39%. The company had revenue of $88.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maxine Gowen sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $54,073.28. Also, insider Dell Faulkingham sold 6,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $74,413.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. AXA acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $136,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,407,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $90,000. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

