Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. The Company’s drug pipeline consists of volanesorsen, AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx which are in clinical stage. Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Akcea Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics stock opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 12.63 and a quick ratio of 12.25. Akcea Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $16.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 6.70%. Akcea Therapeutics’s revenue was down 90.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Akcea Therapeutics will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKCA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 362.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 307.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Akcea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Akcea Therapeutics by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the last quarter. 20.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with serious and rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers TEGSEDI, which is designed to reduce the production of transthyretin protein. It develops WAYLIVRA, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

