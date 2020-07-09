Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Holdings Decreased by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,455 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 17,300 shares during the quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the second quarter valued at $3,473,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 217.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,420 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 16.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 725 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,964. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,067,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,092 shares of company stock worth $5,033,790. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.40.

Shares of AKAM opened at $112.67 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $116.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $764.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.