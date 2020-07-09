Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) PT Set at €11.00 by Warburg Research

Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.36) target price by analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target points to a potential downside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

AIXA has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.54) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays set a €11.50 ($12.92) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.04) price target on shares of Aixtron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.77 ($10.97).

Shares of AIXA opened at €11.63 ($13.06) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 56.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 4.19. Aixtron has a twelve month low of €6.01 ($6.75) and a twelve month high of €11.59 ($13.02).

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

