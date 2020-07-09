AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) Price Target Increased to $28.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

AirBoss of America (OTCMKTS:ABSSF) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $28.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 88.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ABSSF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of AirBoss of America in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

AirBoss of America stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $8.51. AirBoss of America has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $15.10.

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, oil and gas, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

