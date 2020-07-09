AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

Several other research firms have also commented on AGESY. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AGEAS/S in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AGEAS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AGEAS/S in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of AGEAS/S in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

AGESY stock opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.60. AGEAS/S has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $60.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

AGEAS/S (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. AGEAS/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 9.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AGEAS/S will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

