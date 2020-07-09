Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye and nose surgery, breast augmentation, liposuction and non-surgical aesthetic treatments. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited is based in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

NYSE AIH opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $12.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NYSE:AIH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.20 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group stock. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (NYSE:AIH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments.

