Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on AERI. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerie Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.07.

NASDAQ:AERI opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.33. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.80 and a 52 week high of $26.34. The company has a market cap of $648.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.08). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 95.74% and a negative net margin of 252.92%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gerald D. Cagle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total value of $76,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 166,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

