Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,730 New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EDU. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Oriental Education & Tech Grp alerts:

Shares of EDU opened at $141.58 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $145.25. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.12 and a 200-day moving average of $125.15.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EDU shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $185.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $148.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $145.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.20.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU).

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Tech Grp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.