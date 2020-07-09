Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $820,000 Investment in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,266,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 145,554 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $132,454,000 after purchasing an additional 30,002 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after purchasing an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,815,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of WTM opened at $879.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,836.70 and a beta of 0.51. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $629.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $889.45 and its 200-day moving average is $977.31.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 46.40%. The firm had revenue of $97.50 million for the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.