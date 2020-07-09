Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $874,000 in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,348 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFPT. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Proofpoint by 50.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 672 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Proofpoint in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

PFPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Cowen decreased their price target on Proofpoint from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Proofpoint from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Proofpoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.73.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.81, for a total transaction of $274,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,897.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 32,717 shares of company stock worth $3,722,552. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PFPT opened at $118.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.48 and its 200-day moving average is $115.26. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $83.81 and a one year high of $133.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $249.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

