Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $856,000 in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 212.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $155.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.98. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a twelve month low of $115.53 and a twelve month high of $165.70.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.