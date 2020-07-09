Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.30% of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 115,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 27,385 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,323,000 after purchasing an additional 19,379 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,517,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTH opened at $127.65 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.33. Invesco DWA Healthcare Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $129.82.

PowerShares Dynamic Healthcare Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Healthcare Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

