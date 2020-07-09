Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys New Position in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.40% of ProShares Ultra Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000.

NYSEARCA:ROM opened at $195.15 on Thursday. ProShares Ultra Technology has a twelve month low of $82.01 and a twelve month high of $202.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.36.

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

