AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ASIX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

AdvanSix stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.00. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The company has a market capitalization of $319.25 million, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.09.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $302.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.70 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 7.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AdvanSix by 181.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,969 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 50,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvanSix during the first quarter worth $13,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

