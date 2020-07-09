Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Short Interest Update

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the June 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADRO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,269 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 332.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 188,178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 144,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aduro BioTech by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,638,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,110 shares during the last quarter. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aduro BioTech from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aduro BioTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ ADRO opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.46. Aduro BioTech has a 52-week low of $0.90 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.18 million, a P/E ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 86.31% and a negative net margin of 243.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Aduro BioTech will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

