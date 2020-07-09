ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adecco Group offers a wide variety of services that connects colleagues with clients every day. The services offered fall into the broad categories of temporary staffing, permanent placement, outsourcing, consulting and outplacement. It also provides services in various business lines such as information technology, finance and legal, engineering and technical, medical and science, human capital solutions, sales, marketing and events. Adecco S.A. is headquartered in Glattbrugg, Switzerland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AHEXY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. AlphaValue lowered ADECCO GRP AG/ADR to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $24.11 on Tuesday. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $15.60 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.29.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADECCO GRP AG/ADR

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

