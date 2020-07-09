ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ADECCO GRP AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded ADECCO GRP AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS AHEXY opened at $24.11 on Monday. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter. ADECCO GRP AG/ADR had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.85%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADECCO GRP AG/ADR will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ADECCO GRP AG/ADR Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to businesses and organizations worldwide. The company provides temporary staffing, permanent placement, and outsourcing services for clerical and support personnel in the areas of office-based employment; and candidates for blue collar job profiles across various industrial and service sectors under the Adecco brand names, as well as recruitment on demand and online staffing platform for hospitality and events under Adia brand name.

