AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.31% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AdaptHealth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

NASDAQ AHCO opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80 and a beta of -0.17. AdaptHealth has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $22.57.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $191.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,190,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $8,000,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $4,315,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the 1st quarter valued at $6,220,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth $2,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

