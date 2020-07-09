Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Now Covered by Edward Jones

Analysts at Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Nomura raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $79.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $80.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.67.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $18,105,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last quarter. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 50,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 503,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,240,000 after purchasing an additional 220,574 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,647,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 102,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

