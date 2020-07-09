Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) Short Interest Update

Acer Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACER) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 578,500 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 532,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 11.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

NASDAQ ACER opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Acer Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acer Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACER. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Acer Therapeutics by 39.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 89,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 22.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 25,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 99.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.45% of the company’s stock.

About Acer Therapeutics

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

